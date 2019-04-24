Home

Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Concord Cemetery
6244 Hoover Rd
Grove City, OH
View Map
Amy Sue Marzluf Obituary
Amy Sue Marzluf, 50, of Ashville, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in hospice at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Amy was born on Nov. 15, 1968 and was a graduate of Whitehall Yearling High School. 
Amy was the loving mother of Robert (Caitlin Snyder) and Stephen. She adored her grandchildren Fallon and Nora.  She also is survived by mother, Mary Marzluf; father, Stephen (Debbie) Marzluf; brother, Brian Marzluf; and sister, Lisa Kelly (John). She will be greatly missed by companion Jim Vicars and aunts, Jean (Allen) Conkle, Pamela Marzluf and the wise and beautiful Joann. Her family also included nephews and cousins. 
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday April 25, at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103.  Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 26, with Pastor Kevin Pees at Concord Cemetery, 6244 Hoover Road, Grove City. 
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the funeral home toward expenses. 
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
