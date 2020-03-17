Home

Anita Doty


1929 - 2020
Anita Doty Obituary
Anita Doty, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16 at Brown Memorial Home in Circleville.
Anita was born in Trieste, Italy on Jan. 22, 1929.
She is survived by special grandchildren, James Doty and Rachel Doty, both of Circleville, Joey Stapleton, of South Carolina, April Medina, of New Mexico, Kathy Giffin, Erica Doty and Anita Doty (Carey), all of Circleville; and great-grandchildren, Cameron Schreck, Carson Salyers, Kallie Doty, Makaila, Makenzie and Kason Giffin, Taylor Certain, and Andrew Ramey.
She is also survived by her beloved dog, Squirt, and special friend, Mary Burke.
Anita is preceded in death by her four sons, Joey, Johnny, Jesse and Jimmy.
The family would be remiss in not sharing their heartfelt gratitude for the staff and friends of Brown Memorial Home who helped make the final years of her life enjoyable and comfortable - your special care and devotion to Anita was above and beyond what we could have possibly asked.
There will be memorial at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church at a later date.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -