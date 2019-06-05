Ann Ramey, 70, of Circleville, passed away on June 3, 2019. She was born on February 25, 1949 in Chillicothe to George and Clara (Helsel) Posey.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents and husband of 34 years, Richard.

She is survived by brothers, Joe (Beverly) Posey and Todd (Ginia) Posey all from Greenfield; step-children, Vicki (Roger) Lucas of Circleville, and Mike (Elizabeth) Ramey of New Holland; granddaughters, Michelle Collins and Sarah Stonerock; nephews, Sam and Jarrod Posey and niece, Andrea White; four great-grandchildren; some amazing friends who she loved dearly; and by her faithful canine, Lucky.

She graduated from Morehead State University in 1971. She furthered her education at the Ohio University and the College of Mount Saint Joseph. She was a teacher at Westfall Middle School for 35 years, retiring in 2006. She took great pride in the fact that she initiated the seventh and eighth grade trips to Washington D.C., and Williamsburg, Va., leading 14 trips before retiring.

She was a member of the Beta Rho Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Pickaway County Retired Teachers Association, Pickaway County Senior Center and the First Tuesday Lunch Bunch. Her love for travel and this country was reinforced by several trips in her later life including to the Grand Canyon, Puerto Rico and Alaska.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Delta Kappa Gamma service will be held at 6:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Beta Rho Scholarship Fund or the Pickaway County Animal Shelter.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.