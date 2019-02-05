Ann V. Luckhart, age 86, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2019. She was born May 2, 1932 in New Holland, Ohio to her parents Herbert and Hazel "Porter" Vincent.

Ann was the valedictorian graduate of her class at New Holland High School. Ann also served the Logan Elm School District loyally as assistant treasurer for 37 years, and she valued the friendships she developed in those years. She was an avid reader, and an intellectual, who always had kind and wise words to share.

She was an absolutely devoted mother to her four children, instilling all of her knowledge and values into them. She loved being a grandmother and spending time with the kids. In her recent years, Ann also dedicated a lot of time to reading scriptures in the Bible, and was strong in her faith as well as her love for God. She was always happy, and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents; the father of her children, Max Luckhart; and her brother-in-law, Howard Bryant.

Left to mourn her passing are her children Diane Luckhart, Dacia (Ty) Ankrom, Brent Luckhart and Brad (Marjorie) Luckhart; her grandchildren Ryan (Kristin) Ankrom, Sara (Kevin Fricke) Ankrom, Colin Ankrom, Zachary (Ana) Luckhart, Rachel (Zachary) Olson, and Elizabeth (Brett) Schleifer, Jared (Natalie) Luckhart, Katherine (Jeffrey) McDermott; her great-grandchildren Jacob and Allison Ankrom, Kole and Kade Fricke, Jack, Charlie and Louisa Akerman; Max and Addie Luckhart, and Vincent and Loretta McDermott; her beloved sister and best friend Joyce Bryant Reno; her nieces Roxane (Steve) Chaney and Carol (Dave) Pederson; her former brother-in-law David (Wanda) Luckhart; and her longtime friend Marilyn Fulton Drake; as well as numerous other members of the family.

Ann's funeral service will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger funeral home, located at 151 E. Main St., Circleville, on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. with Minister Richard Matthews officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at New Holland Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Pickaway County Library. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Ann's family.