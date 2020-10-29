Anna Louise Ohr, 76, of Circleville passed away Oct. 25, 2020.
She was born April 11, 1944 in Wooten, KY to Oscar and Mary (Hyden) Griffitts. Anna was a graduate of Hamilton Garfield High School and OSU. She loved teaching for many years at Darby Elementary. Anna loved her children and grandchildren and had many friends.
The family would like to thank Ohio Health Berger Hospice and a special thanks to her three caregivers.
Anna is survived by her husband Ralph "Bud" Ohr, daughter Angie (James) Ballard, son Joe (Janelle) Ohr, grandchildren Matthew, Mark, Jenna and Jayce and by sister-in-law and brother-in-law Carol (Gordon) Betscher.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Memorial contributions are suggested to Westfall Education Foundation.
