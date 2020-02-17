|
Anna McDowell Thompson, better known as "Deana", born May 7, 1928 in Catlettsburg, Kentucky to Roy and Ethel McDowell.
Survived by one daughter, Teresa Thompson; sons, Jack, Roger, Jon and Jim; sister, Jeanie Watts; and by lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by sons, Russell and Larry; parents; brother; and three sisters; and by her husband, Joe.
Family graveside will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 18, 2020