Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna M. Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna M. Thompson Obituary
Anna McDowell Thompson, better known as "Deana", born May 7, 1928 in Catlettsburg, Kentucky to Roy and Ethel McDowell.
Survived by one daughter, Teresa Thompson; sons, Jack, Roger, Jon and Jim; sister, Jeanie Watts; and by lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by sons, Russell and Larry; parents; brother; and three sisters; and by her husband, Joe.
Family graveside will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -