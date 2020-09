Anna May Timmons Kempton, 93, of Kingston, passed away on Sept. 1, 2020.She was born on Jan. 14, 1927 in Ross County to Charles and Alice (Bush) Chaffin.She was a retired school bus driver from Zane Trace and was a lifelong member of Colerain Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepmother, Marguerite Chaffin; first husband, Earl Timmons; and second husband, Robert T. Kempton; infant son, Charles; granddaughter, Angela Seymour; step-daughter, Jo Landtrip; brothers, Carl, Sammy, Gerald, Franklin and Lloyd Chaffin; sister, Patty Davis; half-brothers ,James and Larry Chaffin; and half-sister, Wanda Irvin.Anna is survived by her children, Virginia Seymour, Jack (Jody) Timmons, Donald (Melinda) Timmons; grandchildren, Tina (Ed) Richendollar, Jonathan, Jared, Jeremy and Destin Timmons; great-grandchildren, Joel and Erin Richendollar, Willow, Grayson and Jonathon Timmons; five step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Robert E. Kempton, Sondra Miller, James Kempton, Robert A. Kempton, John Kempton and Austin Kempton; sisters, Madge Summit and Loretta Davis; and half-sisters, Shirley Hunter, Jeanette Colder, Sandra Kuhn; and half-brother, William Chaffin; and by special companion, her dog, Rex.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Hallsville Cemetery.Friends may call on Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com