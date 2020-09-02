Anna May Timmons Kempton, 93, of Kingston, passed away on Sept. 1, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 14, 1927 in Ross County to Charles and Alice (Bush) Chaffin.
She was a retired school bus driver from Zane Trace and was a lifelong member of Colerain Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepmother, Marguerite Chaffin; first husband, Earl Timmons; and second husband, Robert T. Kempton; infant son, Charles; granddaughter, Angela Seymour; step-daughter, Jo Landtrip; brothers, Carl, Sammy, Gerald, Franklin and Lloyd Chaffin; sister, Patty Davis; half-brothers ,James and Larry Chaffin; and half-sister, Wanda Irvin.
Anna is survived by her children, Virginia Seymour, Jack (Jody) Timmons, Donald (Melinda) Timmons; grandchildren, Tina (Ed) Richendollar, Jonathan, Jared, Jeremy and Destin Timmons; great-grandchildren, Joel and Erin Richendollar, Willow, Grayson and Jonathon Timmons; five step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Robert E. Kempton, Sondra Miller, James Kempton, Robert A. Kempton, John Kempton and Austin Kempton; sisters, Madge Summit and Loretta Davis; and half-sisters, Shirley Hunter, Jeanette Colder, Sandra Kuhn; and half-brother, William Chaffin; and by special companion, her dog, Rex.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Hallsville Cemetery.
Friends may call on Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.
.