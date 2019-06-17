Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Anna Mae (Bethel) Andrews, 93, of Chillicothe, died at 3:21 a.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Adena Medical Hospital. She was born on March 27, 1926, in Chillicothe, the daughter of the late Sidney Eldridge and Eliza Alice (Nokes) Bethel. On December 13, 1944, she united in marriage with her loving husband, Philip E. Andrews Sr., who preceded her in death on February 3, 2009.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Maxine Patterson, and son, Philip (Patricia) Andrews Jr., both of Kingston; grandchildren, Michael and Michele Lewis, Jason and Tonya Andrews, Luke and Kimberly Arrowood, and Joseph and Kelly Cydrus, all of Chillicothe; great-grandchildren, Akira and Aiden Arrowood, and Ryan and Lauren Andrews; sister-in-law, Donna Bethel; and many special friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her two sisters, Wilma Evelyn and Shirley Lou Earley; and four brothers, Charles Nelson, William Eldridge "Bub," Lloyd Owen, and Ovid Olan Bethel.
Mrs. Andrews was a longtime member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Kingston, and a 4-H advisor. Anna was a wife of a lifetime farmer and loved to read.
The family would like to thank Liberty Village staff for all of the love and care given to her during her two-year stay at their facility, as well as Adena Hospital (floor 2A) for taking such great care of Anna during her brief illness.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 20 at 3 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston, with Rev. Luke Arrowood officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at Hill's.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anna's honor to the Adena Health Foundation, 272 Hospital Road, Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Condolences can be made on Anna's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on June 18, 2019
