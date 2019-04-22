Anna Mae Johnson, 96, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 11, 1922 in Leon, W.Va., to the late George and Ella "Lizzy" (Shinn) Koontz.

She was a caring mother who cherished the time that she spent together as a family. Anna was a great seamstress and an excellent cook. She enjoyed going shopping and eating out.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Henry; brothers, George, Clarence, and Robert; sisters, Mary and Dora; son, Walter Henry Johnson, Jr.; two infant sons; daughter, Rose Baldwin; and two infant daughters.

Anna is survived by her loving children, Rilla Greenlee, Helen Slone, Judy (Tom) Nash, Elizabeth (Roy) Tackett, Lester Johnson, Darlene (Bob) Hakes, and David (Nan) Johnson; 30 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; 31 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Ida and Virginia.

Anna's family will receive friends between 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where the funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday. Interment is at Beckett Cemetery.

Contributions in Anna's memory may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice.

