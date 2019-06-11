|
|
Anna Mae Spaulding, 93 of Ashville, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus.
Anna Mae was born on February 6, 1926 to John and Rosa Hickman in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was a homemaker and enjoyed attending Outreach Ministries in Circleville when she was able.
Anna Mae iss preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Spaulding and her parents.
She is survived by a daughter, Annette Haddox of Ashville; grandchildren, Michael Haddox Jr. (Melissa Story), Kari Haddox (Drew Shaw), Kristin Michelle (Thomas) Sturgill and Levi Karshner; great-grandchildren Liam, Bailee, Hunter and Greyson Sturgill; and numerous friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14 from 11 a.m.-noon, with a funeral service at noon at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio.
Interment to follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna Mae's memory to any church of choice.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on June 12, 2019