Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Spaulding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Mae Spaulding


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Mae Spaulding Obituary
Anna Mae Spaulding, 93 of Ashville, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus.
Anna Mae was born on February 6, 1926 to John and Rosa Hickman in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was a homemaker and enjoyed attending Outreach Ministries in Circleville when she was able.
Anna Mae iss preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Spaulding and her parents.
She is survived by a daughter, Annette Haddox of Ashville; grandchildren, Michael Haddox Jr. (Melissa Story), Kari Haddox (Drew Shaw), Kristin Michelle (Thomas) Sturgill and Levi Karshner; great-grandchildren Liam, Bailee, Hunter and Greyson Sturgill; and numerous friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14 from 11 a.m.-noon, with a funeral service at noon at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio.
Interment to follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna Mae's memory to any church of choice.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now