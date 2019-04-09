Anthony Carey Bennett, age 62, lived graciously and courageously until the very end. He passed away at The OSU James Cancer Center on April 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born February 13, 1957 to his parents, Hugh Bennett and Mary Kay Lawler in Columbus, Ohio.

Anthony was a caring man who had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed life to his fullest. He was in the roofing business for 36 years and had a strong work ethic. He loved all sports from football, basketball, baseball to golf. Anthony loved his family the most and was a wonderful father.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Kay; his special cousin, Richard V. Bennett; brothers-in-law, Brian McKean and Floyd E. Carter Jr.; plus his good friend, Terry Butcher.

Anthony is survived by his father, Hugh Bennett; the love of his life and best friend for 28 years, Jeanelle Swackhammer; devoted daughter, Jacinda Swackhammer; siblings, Patricia McKean, Catherine Bennett, and Tracey K. Evans-Tyler (Tony); special cousins, David and Hugh Bennett; many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

In keeping with Anthony's wishes, cremation will take place. Memorial services will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary