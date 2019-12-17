Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Anthony Kamler Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Kamler, 85, of Circleville, passed away on Dec. 16, 2019.
He was born on Nov. 4, 1934 in Olean, New York to Harry and Alice (Eaton) Kamler.
He was a member of St. Joseph Church, past Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus, past member of BPOE #77 and Board member of MRDD.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila (Duff) Kamler; siblings, Maryann Coppola, Barbara Donovan and Vince Kamler.
Tony is survived by his children, A.J. (Kathy), Russ "Russell", Jeff (Geri) Kamler and Rita (Robert) Hester; grandchildren, Andrey Russell Kamler, Carter Elizabeth and Thomas Rayle Hester; and by sister, Monica (Don) Johnson.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Ted Machnik officiating and burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Friday from 5-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215, or Capital City Hospice, 2899 Corporate Exchange Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43231.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
