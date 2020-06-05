Anthony McCain
1981 - 2020
Anthony "Tony" McCain, 39, of Circleville, passed away on June 4, 2020.
He was born on June 3, 1981 in Columbus.
In addition to his parents, Albert Sandoval and Connie McCain, he is survived by his son, Skyler Thomas; brother, Nicholas (Kristen) McCain; grandma, Martha Rose; aunts, Vickie Spung, Patsy Barnes, Kathy (Ken) Horch; numerous cousins; and special friend, Josh Leist.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1.
Due to COVID-19 requirements, social distancing will be encouraged.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home in Tony's name.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.
