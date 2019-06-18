|
|
Anthony "Andy" Raymond Konkler, 33, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at OSU-The James in Columbus. Andy was born on December 24, 1985. He had worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for The Columbus Dispatch.
Andy is survived by mother, Melinda Troyer of Circleville; daughter, Aaliyah Konkler; sister, Sadie Shoemaker; fiancÃ©e, Anne Lanas; grandmother, Carol Hemming; stepbrother Dustin (Melissa) Troyer and stepsisters Brandi (Matt) Slosson and Megan (Kyle) Adams.
He is preceded in death by stepfather, Russ Troyer. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22at Living By Faith Ministries Church, SR 56, Circleville, with Pastor Robert Henry officiating.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on June 19, 2019