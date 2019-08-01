|
April Brady, 53, of Columbus passed away on July 31, 2019. She was born on November 2, 1965 in Circleville to Robert and Sally (Baker) Martin.
In addition to her mother, Sally Downing, she Is preceded in death by brother, Tony Martin.
April is survived by her husband, Daniel Brady; father, Robert Martin; son, D.J. (Amy) Riffle; granddaughter, Reagan; step-father, Charlie Downing; sisters, Bobbi Jo (Mark) Martin and Chris Schwalbach; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home from noon-3 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Breath of Hope Ohio.org or PO Box 182033, Columbus, Ohio 43218.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 2, 2019