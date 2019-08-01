Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for April Brady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

April Brady

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
April Brady Obituary
April Brady, 53, of Columbus passed away on July 31, 2019. She was born on November 2, 1965 in Circleville to Robert and Sally (Baker) Martin.
In addition to her mother, Sally Downing, she Is preceded in death by brother, Tony Martin.
April is survived by her husband, Daniel Brady; father, Robert Martin; son, D.J. (Amy) Riffle; granddaughter, Reagan; step-father, Charlie Downing; sisters, Bobbi Jo (Mark) Martin and Chris Schwalbach; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home from noon-3 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Breath of Hope Ohio.org or PO Box 182033, Columbus, Ohio 43218.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of April's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now