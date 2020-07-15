April Jane Lanman, 49, of Circleville, passed away on July 12, 2020.
She was born on April 16, 1971 in Circleville to Dale "Hootie" and Sharon (McManes) Lanman.
She was preceded in death by her father.
In addition to her mother, April is survived by her daughter, Laci Noble; grandchildren, Audri Dennis and Ryli Allen; and by brother, Donny Lanman.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the graveside at 11.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be encouraged.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
