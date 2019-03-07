Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Arlene Simms Obituary
Arlene Simms, 88, of Circleville, passed away March 7. 
She was born March 5, 1931 in Wolf County, Ky. to Carl and Rohda (Dunn) Miller.  In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Simms and siblings, Earl, Paul, David, Elma Dorsey and Igerine DeBord. 
Arlene is survived by daughters, Linda Sue Simms of Shelton, Wash., Deborah (Stephen) Hessler of Orlando, Fla,.; grandchildren, Richard (Jessica) and James Hessler, Richard Simms, Tabitha Hodges; great-grandchildren, Charity Hessler, Christopher and Shawn Hodges, Hunter and Wesley Robert Thomas; and siblings, Gayle Simms, Pat Binkley and Fred Miller. 
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 11, at 10 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Darin Simms and Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.  Burial to follow in Locust Grove Cemetery. 
Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
