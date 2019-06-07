Arnold "Buddy" Ross Justice, 71 of Reynoldsburg, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Buddy was born on Feb. 28, 1948 to the late Ralph and Ethel Marie (Thompson) Justice in Peach Creek, WVa. He was a 1965 graduate of Logan High School, had served during Vietnam in the Air Force and had later worked for American Office Supply.

Buddy is survived by his sister, Evelyn Kay (Ted) Melvin of Ashville; his best friends, John Karg and Bill Lane; his beloved dog, Scooter; and nephews and grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Buddy is also preceded in death by fiancÃ©, Brenda Herrick, and step-father Joe Compnotta.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to noon followed by a funeral service at noon at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, with Pastor Randy Nelson officiating. Interment and AMVETS Military Service will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , Central Office-PWAY, 5555 Frantz Rd. Dublin, OH 43017.

