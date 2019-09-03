|
|
Arnold Toole, 92, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 1, 2019.
He was born in Pickaway County to Walter Emmitt and Ethel (Ward) Toole on Jan. 9, 1927.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his spouse, Virginia (Anderson) Toole.
Arnold is survived by his son, Kelly (Jennifer) Toole; and by grandchildren, Carrion and Kelly Abigail.
There will be no services.
Cremation has been observed.
Wellman Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 4, 2019