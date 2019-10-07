|
Arthur Melvin Bixler, 97, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Pickering House in Lancaster.
Arthur was born on Sept. 23, 1922 to the late Ed and Marie (Fosnaugh) Bixler in Fairfield County, Ohio.
Arthur was retired from Carnival Food as produce manager in Ashville, and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Arthur is preceded in death by wife, Virginia Speakman Bixler in 1995; brother Wayne Bixler.
Surviving are son, Mike (Jinny) Bixler of Ashville; daughter, Shirley (Bill) Lowe of Lancaster; grandchildren, Chad Lowe (fiancÃ© Sherri) of Ashville, Amy (Steve) McCarthy of Lancaster; great-grandchildren, Travis McCarthy of Lancaster, Trista McCarthy (fiancÃ© Derek Short) of Lancaster, Cara Lowe (fiancÃ© Daryl Beane) of Ashville, Hunter Lowe (fiancÃ© Ashley Moore) of Carroll; two great-great-grandchildren, Kinley Beane and Ciara Lowe; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10th at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville 43103, and from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to funeral service on Friday, Oct. 11th at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 6046 St. Paul Road, Ashville 43103 with Pastor Laura Cavandish officiating.
Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery in Ashville.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church.
