Barbara Ann (Moss) Woods, 88, of Circleville, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 at Berger Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Oct. 14, 1931, in Whisler, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Alice (Chester) Moss.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Monte Woods, of Chillicothe, and Robert Douglas (Brenda) Woods, of Circleville; longtime friend and companion, Donald Maxson, of Circleville; 12 grandchildren, Scott Woods, of Chillicothe, Jeramiah Woods, of Columbus, Heidi Watson, of Springfield, Patrick (Leslie) Woods, of New Carlisle, Jennie (Nick) Woods, of Kingston, Heather (Jarrod) Alford, of Logan, Jason (Toni) Woods, of Laurelville, Renee (Matt) Wolfe, of Lancaster, Megan (Zach) Tehan, of Cable, Holly (Jeremy) Siberell, of Chillicothe, Kevin (Kristan) Woods, of Chillicothe, and Heath Woods, of Las Vegas; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other special family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence Woods; sons, Clarence Jr., Max, Robert Keith, and Douglas William Woods; and brothers, William and Dwight Moss.
Barbara was a member of the Whisler Presbyterian Church where she donated her time cooking for special events. She also performed with the Cantata at Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, Kingston. Barbara served as a cook for the Logan Elm School District for many years. She enjoyed her lunch dates with her friends, Lavera, Shirley and Debbie, as well as, spending time with her grandchildren making memories. She was also well known as one of the "Whisler Chicks."
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the kindness and care given to Barbara "Bobbie" during her stay at Logan Elm Health Care and to all of the ICU nurses and doctors at Ohio Health Berger Hospital.
A private funeral service will be held on Friday, May 15 at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston with Rev. Barry Bennett officiating.
There will be no public calling hours.
A graveside service will take place on Friday, May 15 at 2 p.m. at Prairie View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's honor to the American Heart Association.
Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Barbara's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in Circleville Herald from May 12 to May 15, 2020.