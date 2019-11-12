Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Pabst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Pabst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Pabst Obituary
Barbara J. Pabst, age 86, of Lancaster, Ohio (formerly Canal Winchester) passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Buckeye Care & Rehabilitation.
She was born June 25, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Ray Casto and Emily (Fornof) Casto.
Barbara graduated from Columbus South High School, received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Capital University and a Master's degree from the University of Dayton.
Barbara was a teacher for the Teays Valley Local Schools for 33 years and the Pickaway County Educational Service Center. Barbara was an active member of Blessed Hope Bible Church of Ashville.
Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann (Phillip) Graves and brother, James Casto.
Survivors include her children, James (Kaethe Grabau) Pabst, Julie (David) Warner, John (Barbara) Pabst, and Jeffrey (Angeline Stergiou) Pabst; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Virginia Casto, and a sister, Judy (Jerry) Williams.
In keeping with Barb's request, cremation has taken place.
There will be no visitation or memorial service.
Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -