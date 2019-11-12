|
Barbara J. Pabst, age 86, of Lancaster, Ohio (formerly Canal Winchester) passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Buckeye Care & Rehabilitation.
She was born June 25, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Ray Casto and Emily (Fornof) Casto.
Barbara graduated from Columbus South High School, received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Capital University and a Master's degree from the University of Dayton.
Barbara was a teacher for the Teays Valley Local Schools for 33 years and the Pickaway County Educational Service Center. Barbara was an active member of Blessed Hope Bible Church of Ashville.
Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann (Phillip) Graves and brother, James Casto.
Survivors include her children, James (Kaethe Grabau) Pabst, Julie (David) Warner, John (Barbara) Pabst, and Jeffrey (Angeline Stergiou) Pabst; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Virginia Casto, and a sister, Judy (Jerry) Williams.
In keeping with Barb's request, cremation has taken place.
There will be no visitation or memorial service.
Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 13, 2019