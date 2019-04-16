Home

Gentry-Newell & Vaughan Funeral Home
503 College St.
Oxford, NC 27565
(919) 693-5191
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Henderson, NC
Barbara Jean Dean, 85, of Henderson, N.C. died Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born in Pickaway County, Ohio on March 5, 1934 to her parents, Marion Hupp and Lila Irene (Maxon) Hupp, who have preceded her in death.
Barbara is survived by her children, Randolph Lane Dean (Lori), Kimberly Susan Dean-Wade, Dana Gaylord Dean (Dee Dee), and Anita Irene Dean Crews; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Gaylord Eugene Dean; son, Rockford Lynn Dean; and grandson, Brandon Eugene Dean.
A memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, Henderson, N.C.  A private urn burial will follow in Raleigh's Historic Oakwood Cemetery at a later date.
Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to Altar Society of St. James Catholic Church.
Gentry-Newell & Vaughan is proudly serving the Dean Family. Online memorials: www.HallWynne.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
