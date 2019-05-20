Home

Barbara Jean (Young) Stump, born December 15, 1944, passed peacefully on May 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by family and friends.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 58 years, Harold Stump; children, Carrie (John) McIntyre of Brooksville, Fla., David (Cheri) Stump of Amanda, Ohio and Daniel Stump of Chillicothe, Ohio; grandchildren, Jessica, Carrie Lynn, Taylor, Dakota, Anthony, Kendra, Dakota and Delson; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Roy Young, Roger (Donna) Young and Rick (Karen) Young; sisters Eileen (Carl) McGiffin, Donna Stump and Joyce (Chuck) Jones; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Riley, Gale Young, Christina Stump and Wretha (Jack) Malone; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mander and Lucy (Adams) Young; brothers, Watson, Ray, Gilmer, Earsel, Robert and Steve; sisters, Nola, Lizzie and Edna; father- and mother-in law, Dickson and Violet Stump; brothers-in-law Bob, Edgar and Deighton; sisters-in-law, Dorothy, Rosemary and Alice; and two great-grandchildren, Jay and Carter Lee.
Barbara was a faithful member of Saltcreek Valley Community Church. Barbara was a woman filled with the love of Jesus Christ and shared that love with all she knew. Matthew 5:4 "Blessed are they that mourn; for they shall be comforted."
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Saltcreek Valley Community Church in Laurelville, with Pastor Jim Vandergriff officiating.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on May 21, 2019
