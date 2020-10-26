Barbara Kay McGlone, age 84, of Ashville, OH passed away on Saturday Oct. 24,2020 at her residence. Barbara was born on January 30, 1936 to the late Escar and Jessie Dephane Sheldon Miller in Franklin County.
Barbara had worked as a secretary for the State of Ohio and was a past member of the Ashville Women's Civic Club.
Besides her parents, Barbra was preceded in death by her husband, George W. McGlone, Jr.; sister, Marge Seyfang; brother, Richard Miller; 4 nephews.
She is survived by, her special niece and nephew, Barbara and Joe Moore; grandchildren, Hannah and Walker Moore; sisters, Nancy Everts and Jean Dill; several nieces and nephews; step daughter, Jeanie Leonard; step granddaughter, Rosie Swindle; step grandson, Russ Este; sister-in-law Bernieda McGlone Davis.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 29, 2020 with Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103 with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Ohio Health/Berger Hospice 610 Northridge Rd. Circleville, Ohio 43113
