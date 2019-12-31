|
|
Barbara McGowan, 62, of Circleville, passed away on Dec. 28, 2019.
She was born on July 9, 1957 in Circleville, to Marion and Francis (Coon) Giffin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James McGowan Jr.
Barbara is survived by her children, Frances Smallwood, Claten (Tabitha) McGowan; grandchildren, Brandon McGowan, Hunter Smallwood, Summer Hill, Bethany Everhart, Brayden McGowan, Bentley McGowan and Brooklyn McGowan; and by many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 until the time of service at 1 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 2, 2020