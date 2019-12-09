Home

Barbara Stepp, 77, of Laurelville passed away on Dec. 7, 2019.
She was born on May 21, 1942 in Columbus to Paul and Evelyn (McGuire) Nelson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Emory Stepp.
Barbara is survived by her children, Kenneth (Lil), Mark (Peggy), Gary (Jenny) Bowman and Tammy Stepp; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and by sisters, Sharon Shultz and Robin Thompson.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 from 11 to 1.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, at 1 p.m.
Burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
