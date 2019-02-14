Belva Lou Morrison, 84 of Washington Court House, formerly of Ashville, passed away Feb. 12, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Belva Lou was born Nov. 22, 1934 to the late Lewis G. and Medrith Waneta (Kern) Eccard in Pickaway County.

Belva Lou loved to get on her computer and send/receive emails, play games and follow everyone on FaceBook. She loved working puzzles and enjoyed playing euchre several days a week.

Belva Lou is preceded in death by her husband, Charles William Morrison in 2003; daughter Bristol Lou in 1965.

Belva Lou is survived by daughters, Brenda (Jerry) Looker of Westerville and Linda (Jeffrey) Shaeffer of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Janelle and Emily Shaeffer; and numerous other family members.

Visitations will be held at two different times and places: Feb. 17 from 4-6 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home, 509 Washington Ave. Washington Court House and Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio with Pastor Ty Myers officiating.

Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Washington Court House Senior Citizens Center,1179 S. Elm St. Washington Court House, Ohio 43160

Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 15, 2019