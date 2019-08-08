Home

Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Benjamin A. "Ben" Henson

Benjamin A. "Ben" Henson Obituary
Benjamin "Ben" A. Henson, 48 of Ashville, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 surrounded by his family at .
Ben was born on September 24, 1970 to the late Charles H. and Gay Lynn (Dailey) Henson in Columbus, Ohio.
Ben was a 1989 graduate of Teays Valley High School and had an associate's degree in business from Ohio University and worked in maintenance department at Mars Pet Care for many years. Ben enjoyed off-roading and his German Shepherds.
Surviving Ben are his wife of 23 years, Cheryl (Bivens) Henson; children, Courtney and Matthew of Ashville; aunts and uncles Jon(Trish) Dailey of Columbus, Don (Susan) Dailey of Columbus and Linda Miedel of Zanesville; numerous cousins; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom and Lois Bivens; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tim and Stephanie Bivens, all of Circleville; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11 with Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, with Pastor Kevin Pees officiating. Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ben's memory may be made to: , Central Office-PWAY, 5555 Frantz Road Dublin, OH 43017
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
