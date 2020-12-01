Benjamin Welch, 40, of Logan passed away on November 27, 2020.
He was born on February 10, 1980 in Circleville to Byron and Diane (Zickefoose) Welch. He got a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems in 2001 from DeVry University and a MBA from Keller Grad School in 2005 where he graduated summa cum laude from both universities. He was very artistic, with art and music, self-taught at guitar and played in a band. He was very tech savvy and helped start a company Health Care Data Works where he was the Product Implementation Team Manager that supported major US Healthcare organizations with data management.
Benjamin is survived by his father Byron (Sharon) Welch, his mother Diane Welch, sister Laura (Mike McCoy) Welch, uncle Damon (Pam Seavolt) Welch and aunts Janice (Jim) Robins of Maryland, Nancy Thomas of Virginia and Sara (Bruce) Mousa.
Private services will be held for the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to Logan Elm Education Foundation, 9579 Tarlton Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or www.loganelmfoundation.com
