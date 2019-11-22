Home

Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
Bette Rose (Waters) Davis


1925 - 2019
Bette Rose (Waters) Davis Obituary
Bette Rose (Waters) Davis, 94, of Kingston, entered into Heaven on November 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 28, 1925, in Glen Alpine, North Carolina, the daughter of the late John C. and Cordelia (Smith) Waters. On January 6, 1946, she married her beloved late husband, Dwight E. Davis, of Kingston. It was a beautiful marriage partnership that lasted 70 years.
Bette is survived by her beloved children, Jim (Sally) Davis, of Columbus, and Kristina Gerber, of Grove City; grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Davis, of Orient, Matthew Gerber, of Grove City, and Melissa (Michael) Orzel, of Imperial Beach, California; great-grandchildren, Norah Davis and Mora Rose Orzel; and numerous other family members and friends whom she cherished.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston with Rev. Greg Gardner officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Bette's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
