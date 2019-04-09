|
|
Betty E.B. Reinhart, 92 of Amanda, Ohio passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio.
She was born Oct. 25, 1926 to the late Harry H. and Drew Ann (Foor) Fausnaugh in Fairfield County.
She is preceded in death by husband, Stanley T. Reinhart, and daughters, Linda Reinhart and Sandra Cheadle.
She is survived by children, Stanley M. (Melodye), Carl (Vickie), Albert, Bruce and Jeff (Mary) Reinhart, Connie Scott, Mary (Paul) Agosta; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Hanley and Linda Fennegen.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 11, followed by a Funeral Service at noon at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery in Ashville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 10, 2019