Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Burgoon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty I. Burgoon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty I. Burgoon Obituary
Betty I. Burgoon lived in Logan, Ohio for several years.
Parents were James and Marie Nelson.
She was born in Rutland Ohio, Feb. 13, 1931.
Her children are Larry (Sharon) Clonch, Milford, Ohio, Millie (Tod) Conrad, Circleville, Ohio, and Gayle (Anthony) Howard, Fayetteville, Ohio.
There are five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Betty was married to Paul Clonch, Carl Brooks, and Clarence Burgoon, all deceased.
Betty worked at Knotty Pine Restaurant, Lake Hope Dining Lodge, and retired from Hocking Valley Community Hospital.
She volunteered for the Red Cross. She enjoyed working in her yard, sewing, baking, and taking care of her cats. She attended Rutland High School and Calvary Church.
Resting place will be at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum, Rockbridge, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -