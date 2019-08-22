Home

Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hopewell United Methodist Church
4348 London-Lancaster Rd
Groveport, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Hopewell United Methodist Church
4348 London-Lancaster Rd
Groveport, OH
Betty Jane Melvin


1930 - 2019
Betty Jane Melvin Obituary
Betty Jane Melvin, age 89, of Canal Winchester, OH, died August 21, 2019. She was born February 24, 1930 in Circleville, OH to the late Porter and Catherine Martin.
She taught at Scioto Elementary School for 30 plus years and after her retirement, worked at Wagnalls Memorial Library. Betty was an avid gardener and loved spending time with her family. She was a long time member of Hopewell United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Ralph Stir Jr. and Jack Melvin; daughter, Debra Butcher; siblings, Mae Huggins, Marlene Fullen and Porter Martin Jr., and sister-in-law, Nancy Martin.
Survivors include three children, Donivan (Nancy) Stir, Roxanne Ritchey and Dennis (Theresa) Stir; 10 grandchildren, Allison (Daryl) Walters, Megan (James) Corcoran, Abigail (Travis) Grizzle, Ian Ritchey, Katie Stir, Rachel Stir, Nathan (Cyndy) Stir, Patricia Stir, Anthony Butcher and Travis Butcher; great-grandchildren, Mayson, Colton, Cora, Liam, Jacob, Tyler and Caydon; two sisters, Marquerite Shelton and Vivian Noecker; two brothers, Ernie (Karen) Martin and Wilson Martin; sister-in-law, Sharon Martin; numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 24, at the Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4348 London-Lancaster Road, Groveport, OH 43125, with a funeral service officiated by Pastor Barbara Salyers to follow at noon. Interment at Lithopolis Cemetery.
Arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Zangmeister Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 23, 2019
