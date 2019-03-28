|
|
Betty Jane Shoemaker, 90 of Circleville passed away at home on March 28, 2019.
She was born on March 6, 1929 to the late James Dayton and Gertrude Barbara (Baxter) Mahaney in Parkersburg, WVa.
Betty Jane is also preceded in death by late husband, George Wesley Shoemaker in 2007; son, Thomas Perry Shoemaker; and six brothers and five sisters.
Betty Jane is survived by son, George Daniel (Gwen) Shoemaker of Circleville and daughter-in-law Pat Shoemaker Anderson of Plain City; grandchildren, Amy Shoemaker, Dr. Jared (Nikki) Shoemaker, Dr. Jason (Michele) Shoemaker, Jill (Lincoln) Schneider and Eric Shoemaker; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will take place from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, March 31 with funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, April 1 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, with Pastor Robert Henry officiating.
Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Ste B, Circleville, OH 43113.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 29, 2019