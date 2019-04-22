Home

Betty Lou (Martin) Counts

Betty Lou (Martin) Counts Obituary
Betty Lou (Martin) Counts, 80, of Stoutsville, born July 7, 1938, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Betty was a former employee at GE for numerous years. She loved doing crafts and spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Maynard Counts; son, Rodney Counts; parents, Byron and Stella (Greeno) Martin; sisters, Joann Brungs and Beulah Barnhart; and special friend, Ralph Withers.
Betty is survived by her loving son, Jerry (Tammy) Counts of Kingston; daughter-in-law, Tammy (Fox) Counts, Kingston; grandchildren, Jeremy (Emily) Counts, Nicholas (Sam) Counts, Desiree (Tyler) Wright all of Kingston and Adam (Veronica) Counts of Circleville; great-granddaughters, Lilly, Makayla and Octavia; brother, Rich (Diane) Martin, Circleville; special nieces Betty "Punkie" and Rosie; and many other nephews and nieces.
According to Betty's wishes, a graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
