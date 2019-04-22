|
Betty Lou (Martin) Counts, 80, of Stoutsville, born July 7, 1938, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Betty was a former employee at GE for numerous years. She loved doing crafts and spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Maynard Counts; son, Rodney Counts; parents, Byron and Stella (Greeno) Martin; sisters, Joann Brungs and Beulah Barnhart; and special friend, Ralph Withers.
Betty is survived by her loving son, Jerry (Tammy) Counts of Kingston; daughter-in-law, Tammy (Fox) Counts, Kingston; grandchildren, Jeremy (Emily) Counts, Nicholas (Sam) Counts, Desiree (Tyler) Wright all of Kingston and Adam (Veronica) Counts of Circleville; great-granddaughters, Lilly, Makayla and Octavia; brother, Rich (Diane) Martin, Circleville; special nieces Betty "Punkie" and Rosie; and many other nephews and nieces.
According to Betty's wishes, a graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 23, 2019