Betty Lou Garrett, 73, of Circleville, passed away on July 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born on May 18, 1946, in Laurelville, the daughter of the late Leslie M. and Mary Belle (Lutz) Garrett. Betty was a 1964 graduate of Logan Elm High School.

Betty is survived by her brother, Samuel (Marilyn Sue) Garrett; nephews, Tom, Scott, and Kevin; niece, Lori; and many special friends at Kingston Mound Manor whom she cherished including Laveria Lutz, Laura Joyce, and Lola Howard.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Leslie F. and Michael L. Garrett. Betty was a member of the Kingston Mound Manor Church.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 15 at 2 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston, with Rev. Ted Leach officiating. Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Monday from noon until the time of the service at Hill's.