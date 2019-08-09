Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Howell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lou Howell Obituary
Betty Lou Howell, 87, of Williamsport, died August 9, 2019 at Millcreek Nursing Home in Galion, Ohio. She was born August 26, 1931 in Jefferson County, Ohio, the daughter of Leon and Agnes (Workman) Phelps.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, James Howell.
She is survived by her children, Thadd (Billi Jo) Howell, LuAnn (Matt) Conrad and Melissa (Brian) Barnett and 12 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Pastor Dortha Ross officiating. Burial will be in Springlawn Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Sterling Church of Nazarene, 226 N. Market St., Mount Sterling, OH 43143.
Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now