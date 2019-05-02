Betty Lou Sorenson, 82, of Frankfort, passed away May 1, 2019 with her sister and friend by her side. She was born in Franklin County, November 11, 1936 to the late Charles H. Sr. and Shirley (Cordle) Hanes. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son, Robbie Sorenson; brothers, Cecil T. and Charles H. Jr. Hanes; great niece, Tamara Zeller; and great-nephew, Zachary Medaugh.

Betty is survived by her sister, Mary (Mike) Rhoades; sister-in-law, Donna Hanes, nieces, Sara Hanes (Tim) Zeller and Pam (Bob) Montgomery; nephews, Chris (Joyce), Barry (Julie) and Cecil (Jennifer) Hanes; and by many great nieces and nephews and friends.

Betty was raised a country girl but had big city in her heart. She worked many years at Lazarus and Nationwide. Betty always took great pride in her appearance and cared deeply for her family, friends and faith. Even through all her struggles, she kept her sense of humor and kept smiling.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with, Father Ted Machnik officiating burial will follow in Tarlton Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday May 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Valley View Care Center, 3363 Ragged Ridge Road, Frankfort, Ohio 45628.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Circleville Herald on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary