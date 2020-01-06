Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Noggle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty S. Noggle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty S. Noggle Obituary
Betty Smith Noggle, 92 of Ashville, Ohio passed away at The Wyngate of Circleville, Ohio on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Betty was born on Feb. 27, 1927 to the late George Blaine and Sarah Ella (Stevens) Starkey.
Betty lived her whole life working and raising her family in Pickaway County. Betty was retired from the Veteran's Services Department in Circleville. She had also worked at the L & K Motel and Berger Hospital. Betty was a lifetime member of Pythian Sisters of Ashville and had also been a member of Ashville Women's Civic Club. Betty attended Village Chapel Church in Ashville. She enjoyed her time spent with special friends Dennis and Carol Blaney. Betty enjoyed crocheting and made an afghan for almost everyone in the family. She loved playing bingo, doing puzzles, collecting thimbles and solar powered characters, which she had over 43 in her window. Her favorite flower was the African Violet, which she grew.
Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by spouses, Emory C. Smith, Victor L. Curry and Alton (Chuck) Noggle; all her sisters and brothers; stepdaughters, Ferne Diltz and Patty Getson; and a granddaughter, Rhonda Harber.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Charles "Bob" (Kathleen) Smith, Sally (Dean) Sisson, Melinda (Terry) Mikruta; stepdaughter, Betty (Marvin) Wilson; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 from 4-7:30 p.m. with a funeral service on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Robert "Bobby" Lawrence officiating at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -