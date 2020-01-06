|
Betty Smith Noggle, 92 of Ashville, Ohio passed away at The Wyngate of Circleville, Ohio on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Betty was born on Feb. 27, 1927 to the late George Blaine and Sarah Ella (Stevens) Starkey.
Betty lived her whole life working and raising her family in Pickaway County. Betty was retired from the Veteran's Services Department in Circleville. She had also worked at the L & K Motel and Berger Hospital. Betty was a lifetime member of Pythian Sisters of Ashville and had also been a member of Ashville Women's Civic Club. Betty attended Village Chapel Church in Ashville. She enjoyed her time spent with special friends Dennis and Carol Blaney. Betty enjoyed crocheting and made an afghan for almost everyone in the family. She loved playing bingo, doing puzzles, collecting thimbles and solar powered characters, which she had over 43 in her window. Her favorite flower was the African Violet, which she grew.
Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by spouses, Emory C. Smith, Victor L. Curry and Alton (Chuck) Noggle; all her sisters and brothers; stepdaughters, Ferne Diltz and Patty Getson; and a granddaughter, Rhonda Harber.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Charles "Bob" (Kathleen) Smith, Sally (Dean) Sisson, Melinda (Terry) Mikruta; stepdaughter, Betty (Marvin) Wilson; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 from 4-7:30 p.m. with a funeral service on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Robert "Bobby" Lawrence officiating at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 7, 2020