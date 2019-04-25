|
Beverly Ann McNichols, 68, of Laurelville, passed away April 24, 2019. She was born on March 4, 1951 in Chillicothe to Harold and Doris (Routte) Hinton. She was a member of Saltcreek Valley Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sister, Rita Seymour and brother Ronnie Hinton.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ronald McNichols; children, April McNichols, Angie Robinson, Danny (Marvine) McNichols and Holly McNichols; grandchildren, Robby, Tina, Ryan, Sierra, Dakota, Dalton, Shiyann, Cassade, Jacob and Emily; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Hinton; sisters, Mary Crosby and Karen Smith and by many special friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville, with Pastor James Vandagriff officiating. Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Friday from 5-8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 26, 2019