Beverly Kay (Tootle) Boysel, age 72, of Williamsport, departed this Earth after a long battle with brain cancer surrounded by her loving family at Logan Elm HealthCare, Circleville at 4:01 p.m. Sept. 6, 2019.
Beverly was born Sept. 15, 1946 to the late Robert Eugene (Bob) Tootle and Mary Geneva Seymour Tootle Duvall.
Also preceded in death by stepmother, Mildred (Millie) Tootle; brothers, Richard Allen (Dickey) Tootle, George William (Bill) Tootle; sister, Ellen Geneva (Jeanie) Tootle; husband, William Daniel Skeeter Boysel; son-in-law, David Hawk; granddaughter, Cynthia Hawk.
Survived by her daughters, Beverlee Renee' (Boysel) Kennedy (Alvin Lee), Kimberlee Kaye Hawk (Todd), Jayelee Danae Coyle, Danalee Jaynae Chestnut; son, Bradlee Konway Skeeter Boysel; 21 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, James Robert Tootle (Emma) and Thomas Nelson Tootle (Rosie); and special friends, Dave and Jerri Tuinstra.
Beverly enjoyed life was a retired pre-school teacher (HeadStart), bartender (Amvets & Tootles Pumpkin Inn at Pumpkin Show time) and caretaker at PDI. She was a life member of AMVETS where she held many offices at local and state offices. Member of VFW and American Legion, Eagles. A volunteer for many years taking care of her handicap brother and sister and PDI clients, along with the many children she took care of over the years. She had a heart of gold when it came to family, friends, veterans, children and the handicap. Beverly was also a race car driver #19 in the powderpuff with the nick name Powderpuff Bev.
Her hobbies included Nascar, puzzle books, traveling, karaoke, and volunteering at many organizations doing blood drives, holiday parties for the children and DD clients, serving veterans at AMVETS and the VA Hospital where she called bingo many years. Her home was always open for her children, friends, grandchildren, and any handicap person that needed help.
She departed this earth to let a very special great-granddaughter be born who arrived shortly before she departed to join her family in Heaven. She will sadly be missed by many.
The family would like to thank Logan Elm Health Care and staff and Heartland Hospice of Circleville and staff for the care and comfort of mom's last year and a half.
Visitation will be at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. with the funeral following at 11 a.m. with Dr. Doyne Wiggins officiating.
Burial will be at Browns Chapel Cemetery, Clarksburg.
If you have read this, her birthday would have been Sept. 15 so in remembrance of her we ask you show a kind deed to a stranger and honor her day.
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 10, 2019