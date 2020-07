Beverly Willoughby, 87, of Circleville, died July 24, 2020 at Pickaway Manor.She was born on Sept. 22, 1932 in Circleville, the daughter of Christopher and Roberta (Miller) Albright.She was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church and a volunteer at Pickaway Manor.She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Richard Willoughby.She is survived by her children, Melissa (Branson) Hawkes, Marsha Martin and Scott (Michele) Willoughby; grandchildren, Trent Martin, Lori Patterson, Melena Hurst, Brian Hawkes and Melanie Sever; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Marcus (Carol) Albright.Private graveside services will be in Forest Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or Emmanuel UMC.Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com