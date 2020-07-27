1/1
Beverly Willoughby
Beverly Willoughby, 87, of Circleville, died July 24, 2020 at Pickaway Manor.
She was born on Sept. 22, 1932 in Circleville, the daughter of Christopher and Roberta (Miller) Albright.
She was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church and a volunteer at Pickaway Manor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Richard Willoughby.
She is survived by her children, Melissa (Branson) Hawkes, Marsha Martin and Scott (Michele) Willoughby; grandchildren, Trent Martin, Lori Patterson, Melena Hurst, Brian Hawkes and Melanie Sever; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Marcus (Carol) Albright.
Private graveside services will be in Forest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or Emmanuel UMC.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
