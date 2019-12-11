|
Billie J. Osborne, 91, of Circleville, died Dec. 10, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on Oct. 29, 1928 in Ashland, Kentucky, the daughter of Bernard and Gertrude (Arthur) Ward.
She was a member of First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James E. Osborne, Sr.; son, James E. Osborne, Jr.; and brothers, Bernard and Donald Ward.
She is survived by daughter-in-law, Pam Osborne; grandsons, Justin Osborne and James E. Osborne, III; great-grandchildren, James T., Jared, Kaitlyn, Jackson and Annalee.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday Dec. 14, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Pastor Billy Barbo officiating.
Burial will be in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of service.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 12, 2019