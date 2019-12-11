Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie J. Osborne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie J. Osborne Obituary
Billie J. Osborne, 91, of Circleville, died Dec. 10, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on Oct. 29, 1928 in Ashland, Kentucky, the daughter of Bernard and Gertrude (Arthur) Ward.
She was a member of First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James E. Osborne, Sr.; son, James E. Osborne, Jr.; and brothers, Bernard and Donald Ward.
She is survived by daughter-in-law, Pam Osborne; grandsons, Justin Osborne and James E. Osborne, III; great-grandchildren, James T., Jared, Kaitlyn, Jackson and Annalee.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday Dec. 14, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Pastor Billy Barbo officiating.
Burial will be in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of service.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -