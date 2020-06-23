Billy Lee Puffinbarger, 80, of Williamsport, died June 21, 2020.
Bill was born Sept. 30, 1939 in Williamsport, Ohio, the son of the late Harry "Booge" Puffinbarger and Thelma (Angles) Puffinbarger.
He graduated from Williamsport High School, class of 1957, and he married his high school sweetheart, George Ann Chester on June 15, 1957.
He worked for Dunlap Farms in Williamsport, and was later employed by the John Deere Company in Columbus, Ohio, where he retired after many years of service.
Bill was a proud 50-year Mason and a member of the Heber Lodge F&AM 501 Williamsport, Ohio. Bill, also known as the Deercreek Cowboy, was an avid horseman and enjoyed horsing with his buddies. He loved trail rides and rodeos. He also enjoyed pulling garden tractors, and most of all, spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, George Ann Chester Puffinbarger, who now resides at Pickaway Manor; his daughter, Lisa Ann Garrett; and his son, Dusty Lee (Sueann) Puffinbarger.
Bill is also survived by his grandchildren, Justin Varney, Brittany (Forrest Osborne) Hedges and Ryan Puffinbarger; and his great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Lena Osborne. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy (Sam) Weller; sisters-in-law, Nancy Speakman, Nell (Benny) Mowery; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Berger/Ohio Health Hospital and the Williamsport EMS, W.A.D.E.S. for all their excellent care.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Springlawn Cemetery with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to W.A.D.E.S.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Due to COVID 19, social distancing will be encouraged.
Bill was born Sept. 30, 1939 in Williamsport, Ohio, the son of the late Harry "Booge" Puffinbarger and Thelma (Angles) Puffinbarger.
He graduated from Williamsport High School, class of 1957, and he married his high school sweetheart, George Ann Chester on June 15, 1957.
He worked for Dunlap Farms in Williamsport, and was later employed by the John Deere Company in Columbus, Ohio, where he retired after many years of service.
Bill was a proud 50-year Mason and a member of the Heber Lodge F&AM 501 Williamsport, Ohio. Bill, also known as the Deercreek Cowboy, was an avid horseman and enjoyed horsing with his buddies. He loved trail rides and rodeos. He also enjoyed pulling garden tractors, and most of all, spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, George Ann Chester Puffinbarger, who now resides at Pickaway Manor; his daughter, Lisa Ann Garrett; and his son, Dusty Lee (Sueann) Puffinbarger.
Bill is also survived by his grandchildren, Justin Varney, Brittany (Forrest Osborne) Hedges and Ryan Puffinbarger; and his great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Lena Osborne. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy (Sam) Weller; sisters-in-law, Nancy Speakman, Nell (Benny) Mowery; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Berger/Ohio Health Hospital and the Williamsport EMS, W.A.D.E.S. for all their excellent care.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Springlawn Cemetery with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to W.A.D.E.S.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Due to COVID 19, social distancing will be encouraged.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.