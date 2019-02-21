Birl Allen Tatman, 88, passed away February 12 in Naples, Fla. He was born October 24, 1930 to Herbert & Carrie (DeVault) Tatman near Tarlton, Ohio.

He graduated from Salt Creek in 1948. He married Edith Barringer, in 1950 celebrating 56 years together before her passing in 2006.

He is preceded in death by his father, mother, wife, and brother, Lloyd Tatman.

He loved his family unconditionally, & they will greatly miss his smile and laughter.

Left to mourn his loss are sons, Randy (Bev) Tatman, Tarlton, and Steve (Lois) Tatman, Circleville; daughter Kathy (Kevin) Marshall, Circleville; grandchildren Ryan Tatman (Matt Ritterbeck) Atlanta, Ga., Nick (Lisa) Tatman, Ashville, Heath (Kathy) Tatman, Naples Fla., Jennifer Tatman, Tarlton, Kacey (Ethan) Kramer, Grove City, Katie (Tim) Willoughby, Circleville, Kristine (Philip) Williams, Stoutsville; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Kaylynn and Geron Tatman, Kayli Cook, Kolt and Klay Kramer, Devin and Cooper Willoughby; special companion for 10 years Mary Jane Skinner, sisters-in-law Margie Davis of Logan and Doris Augustine of Lancaster; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of Birl's life and spirit will be held at Wellman Funeral Home, 1455 N. Court St., Circleville on Sunday February 24 from 2-4 p.m., with service Monday, February 25 at 1 p.m. officiated by Rev. Mike Valentine. Entombment will follow in Forest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to a .

Online condolences can be made towww.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary