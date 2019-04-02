Bob Shirey, 80, of Circleville passed away at home March 31, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He was born July 30, 1938 in Circleville to Robert and Faye (Byers) Shirey. He was retired from Columbus Grain Inspection of Circleville.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 44 years, Carolyn; his son, Douglas E. Shirey; grandson, Dale David Shirey; brother, Harold Shirey; step-brother, Ted Smith; sisters, Norma Barnes, Alice "Tillie" Stant, and Betty Karr; step-sisters Vickie Hardesty and Sally Hardesty.

Bob is survived by children, David (Debbie) Shirey, Doyne Shirey and Carol Davis each of Circleville; grandchildren, Ben Shirey and his fiancÃ© Erin Quiantance, Heather, Samantha and Skylar; brother-in-law David (Vivan) Garrett; sister-in-law, Sonnie Bush; several nieces, and nephews; and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Berger Hospice.

A special thank-you to Berger Hospice and all the wonderful hospice nurses.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary