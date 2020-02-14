|
Bonnie L. Foster, 71 of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Brown Memorial in Circleville.
Bonnie was born on Dec. 12, 1948 to the late Ervin and Cousie (Montgomery) Ward in Johnson County, Kentucky.
Bonnie was a graduate of Piketon High School and was a homemaker who lived for her boys and grandchildren.
Surviving are sons, Chris (Karrie) Foster and Brock (Sara) Foster, both of Circleville; grandchildren, Mia and Kade Foster and Ty, Max and Chase Foster; brothers, Van (Victoria) Ward, Joe (Karen) Ward and Rick Ward; sisters, Ree (John) Hauldren and Carol (Bob) Walisa; father of her sons, Anson C. Foster; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 with funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street Ashville, Ohio 43103 with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Interment will follow at Jackson Township Cemetery, state Route 104, Circleville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bonnie's memory to: , Central Office-PWAY, 5555 Frantz Road Dublin, Ohio 43017.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 15, 2020