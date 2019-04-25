Brenda Cupp, 71, of Circleville, passed away on April 24, 2019. She was born on September 3, 1947 in Circleville to Clyde and Ruby (Thornton) Cook.

She worked in human resources at Logan Elm Healthcare and also worked for her brother at Pickaway Plains Ambulance Service. She enjoyed fishing, Nascar and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by siblings, Clyde Jr., Jack, and Gary Cook and Lois Wadlington.

Brenda is survived by her husband of 50 years, David Cupp; children, Lori (Rob) Tyler and Chad (Tanya) Cupp; grandchildren, Casey, Tyler, Caden and Piper Cupp; and by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to ASPCA, 7007 Old Katy Road, Houston, Texas 77024.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary